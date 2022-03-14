is right now hailing The Kashmir Files and calling it the first successful film post endemic. the Thalaivi actress is taking an indirect dig at 's recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi. She had even picked out the producers of the film for showing wrong figures of the film and called it a fake hit. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of The Kashmir Files box office numbers and wrote, " First successful film post-pandemic, she later added, " Isko kheta hain Sachi waali blockbuster". Ina another story she slammed the movie mafia once in and wrote, " The Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in theatres post-pandemic. I m telling you all this because the movie mafia their chaatikaar and their bikaau media won't tell you. No one from the industry will applaud or appreciate it so I am doing my bit", she concluded with folded hands. Also Read - Lock Upp: Ali Merchant on staying under one roof with ex-wife Sara Khan and possibility of rekindling romance [Exclusive]

Just yesterday she even slammed Bollywood's pin-drop silence over the film. She wrote on her Instagram story, " Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary… Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year: she said. Further adding she wrote, " It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full, it's unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai… Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word. There (their) time is upp!". The Kashmir File is slowly showing tremendous growth. The film has been grabbing a lot of attention with good word of mouth publicity.