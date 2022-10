is elated that Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. The Tesla CEO took over the social platform with USD 44 billion. If that does not make you reel, he has some definite plans in mind. Elon Musk has said that he plans to defeat bots and use the platform to help humanity. Just after his entry, he has fired the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has said that they misled investors on the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. Elon Musk is known for his controversial opinions on many matters. The latest being his opinion on 's rant.

Kangana Ranaut has also commented on a headline of Vanity Fair that read, 'Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’. She had written, "Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon."

Elon Musk has shared a number of videos including one where he is walking into the Twitter headquarters. He has said that he would like to encourage citizens' journalism to help the people. Elon Musk has also said that he would limit censorship but spreading hate would not be allowed. A fan has asked Elon Musk to restore the Twitter account of Kangana Ranaut. As we know, her account has been permanently suspended. Some of the controversial statements made by Kangana Ranaut were called out by many on social media. Elon Musk who is the founder of TESLA is a space and tech billionaire. His name was also embroiled in the and case.