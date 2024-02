Kangana Ranaut is back at making shocking calls Anant Bollywood people intensity. The Emergency actress is right now alleging that the biggies from the industry are involved in doing illegal stuff and want them to be exposed by the centre. The actress took to her Instagram and claimed that the insiders are involved in illegal stuff by sharing the latest news of the TRAI where it is said that from now onwards along with a phone number a call will display the name of the person on whose ID the number was procured as per rule. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 is in the making? Vikas Bahl shares MAJOR update on the script

Kangana lauded this initiative, and mentioned," Amazing!! Center should do something about the dark web as well, many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone's communications like WhatsApp and mails, many big names will get exposed if they crack".

Kangana Ranaut never hesitates in speaking the hidden facts and truths about the industry. Queen actress was the one who addressed the elephant in the room and started the nepotism debate. Kangana has more enemies than friends in the industry but she gives a damn about it. The actress will definitely be remembered in the history of the Indian cinema.

Kangana Ranaut slammed Twinkle Khanna

Just few days ago Kangana Ranaut made headlines for slamming Twinkle Khanna after she mocked her husband Akshay Kumar in a jest, where she compared the husbands with polythene bags. This didn't go down well with the actress and she lashed out at Tina, "What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?".