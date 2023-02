Kangana Ranaut is back at making shocking claims against the Bollywood mafia gang as she terms and in her latest tweet for Karan Johar and star kids, she mentioned how she was declared mad after she refused to visit the hotel rooms of the heroes and more. The Emergency actress tweet reads, " Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me1/2". Also Read - Selfiee box office: Did Ekta Kapoor just go against Kangana Ranaut to support Akshay Kumar over his latest dud?

In her second tweet she mentioned that she never has an attitude problem but it was fighting for the integrity

Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2023

arey aunty stop playing victim card whenever your movie is about release .. it's old trick now..

people are bored of it.. koi nayi promotional strategy lao ??? — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) February 27, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is facing a lot of criticism for her tweet and people are asking her to stop victim card and they are no more interested in her sob stories now. Kangana Ranaut has been an unabashed queen in Bollywood and time and again she has gone against many celebs in Bollywood but her favourite target is with whom she had started the war by calling him a flag barrier of nepotism on his show Koffee With Karan and since then she calls him the mafia of Bollywood.

Just a few days ago Kangana grabbed headlines by slamming 's film Pathaan and faced backlash too. Kangana is all set for her next release The Emergency and she is right now shorting for a south film Chandramukhi 2.