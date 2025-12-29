Kangana Ranaut CONDEMNS AI-edited saree photos, says it is ‘Violating…’

Kangana Ranaut is clearly irked with the edits over her saree photos. While calling them deeply violating, she also mentioned that the original photos were taken during her visit to Parliament.

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is both irked and unhappy with the misuse of artificial intelligence after her multiple AI-generated photos went viral. Images that are being referred to here are photos from Parliament wherein she is originally dressed in sarees. But AI-edited photos show her dressed in pant suits. Kangana was quick to take to her Instagram story on December 29 to express her annoyance over AI edits.

What did Kangana Ranaut post on her Instagram story?

Kangana posted, “Originally these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures.” “This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various AI clothes, various make ups, even in edited photos,” her post further read.

The actor-politician also laid stress on decisions linked to her appearance. She posted, “People should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these AI edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative.”

Kangana Ranaut completes 12 Jyotirlinga journey

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut had been on a spiritual journey for some time. Her goal was to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas (sacred Shiva shrines) across the country by the end of 2025. She has now completed this pilgrimage. Her sacred journey concluded on December 28th with a visit to the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, just three days before the end of 2025. After completing the pilgrimage, Kangana shared pictures of herself from the Bhimashankar temple on social media. Along with the pictures, she wrote an emotional and lengthy caption, describing her spiritual experience, faith, and the significance of this journey.

Sharing the pictures of her journey she wrote, “By the grace of Mahadev and my ancestors’ punya karma, today I completed all 12 Jyotirlingas, last being Bheema Shankar. It was a journey of more than a decade. Initially, it was happening all by travel coincidences, but recently I made it a conscious choice and decided to complete all 12 darshans. Last being Bheema Shankar for me, is the only Jyotirlinga that has Shiv and Shakti both consecrated in the same linga as Ardhnarishwara. It’s covered for most of the day under a silver cast, with very little opening of hardly 10 minutes to see the ancient linga underneath. I managed to make it for that as well. Har Har Mahadev."

