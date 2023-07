Recently, Kangana Ranaut had a party to celebrate the success of her debut film, Tiku Weds Sheru. Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen giggling in the video as he watches Kangana dance with his co-star Avneet Kaur. While Kangana produced the movie, it also stars Avneet and Nawazuddin. The film got a mixed response from fans and critics. However, Avneet's confident debut and Nawazuddin's performance were appreciated by all.

Nawaz laughs as Kangana dances with Avneet

Beginning with Kangana and Avneet dancing together and Nawazuddin facing away from the camera. We can tell that he is chuckling when he turns to face the camera.

Actors' outfit

Avneet Kaur wore a black suit, while Kangana Ranaut wore an off-the-shoulder red dress with heels in the video. For the occasion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was dressed in a suit. On Instagram Stories, Kangana had previously posted a similar video of her dancing with Avneet.

On Sunday, the dance video was shared by Avneet Kaur. She had captioned it, “Can’t get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for Tiku Weds Sheru topping international charts everyday. Still standing at no. 1 in India and no. 8 globally.”

Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana's debut film, got its OTT debut on Prime Video on June 23. The movie, which stars Nawazuddin and Avneet in the key characters, premiered to mixed reviews from both the public and reviewers.

Kangana and Avneet's Dance Video