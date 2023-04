Ever since Priyanka Chopra opened up about the pay disparity in Bollywood, many other celebrities have weighed in on the same. Recently seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam, Madhoo Shah has also discussed pay disparity in Bollywood in her latest interview. Madhoo was asked about male dominance in the industry and the gorgeous actress also addressed the remuneration difference between actors and actresses. She says Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt should definitely ask for more fees. Let's check out what she has to say in this story. Also Read - Pamela Chopra death: Big B visits Aditya Chopra’s house along Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; says, ‘One by one they all leave us’

Shakauntalam actress Madhoo Shah talks about male dominance

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Madhoo was asked about male dominance in the film industry. The Shaakuntalam actress says that male dominance exists everywhere. Talking about the industry being a man's world, Madhoo shares that she never questioned it. She says that she never thought about getting equal pay when playing the female lead in the films. Madhoo says that she just wanted to be on screen and considered it to be a gift. After getting films she never fought for anything. Madhoo shares that when she worked in films, it was time for action films and actresses would have relatively less screen time and songs. She thought that the movies were carried by heroes as they would fight, rescue, romance and do everything in the film. She says it was fine with her that they were getting good pay because of that. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge a penny for Pathaan and yet earned this whopping amount, here's how

Shaakuntalam actress Madhoo Shah addresses the pay disparity

Madhoo also shares that whenever a film would go hit or flop, it was addressed as the movie of the hero starring in it. So it was called 's film, 's film and so on. She says she was never blamed for anything. Madhoo shares that she worked and was quite busy for about 10 years work good work. She adds that some people would praise the pairing when a film got hit but they never discredited her for anything and hence, she never questioned it. Further, she adds, "Actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are actually pulling crowds to theatres, so they should definitely ask for higher remuneration." Shaakuntalam beauty says that if people are coming to watch them on-screen, they should ask for more money. Back in her time, people would never come to watch her alone, it was always the jodi she shares giving examples of Ajay-Madhoo, Akshay-Madhoo and so on. Also Read - These 7 most-awaited films of Ranveer Singh prove he will be the box office king

Recently, it was Priyanka Chopra who opened the conversation of pay disparity in Bollywood after getting parity for starring in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel with Richard Madden.