Kangana Ranaut DEFENDS herself for slamming video of a little girl imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue

had recently slammed a video of a little girl imitating from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi who plays the role of sex workers and her journey is something that had left many impressed. After the trailer, many took to their reels and imitated Alia Bhatt's famous dialogue from it. While one little girl who maybe around 7 year old's video went viral of imitating Alia. Kangana took to her Instagram and objected to it by commenting, " Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly." Ever since Kangana slammed the video, there was a huge debate online if Kangana is being too opinionated towards Alia Bhatt's film.

Defending herself at an event she said, " Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, Woh kisi Tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat Kar rahi hoon (I was talking about the exploitation of 6 or 7-year-olds). With that, I don't think it's to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn't there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn't artists also have an opposing view?". Further explaining herself she said, " "What will there be if there is no opposition? The person will only have their (own) way. I am not going to jail them or anything, I am not an authority, I am only expressing my opinion that this doesn't look right to me. Just because my opinion is not in their interest of making money, why should my voice be shut? Just because it doesn't serve somebody's purpose economically, why should my voice should be shut? Nobody's voice should be shut! What I said is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi (cigarette) in her mouth". she concluded. Would you agree with the actress?