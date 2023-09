PM Narendra Modi has taken a big step towards Women's Empowerment on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Honourable Prime Minister of India has introduced the Naari Shakti Vandan bill in which 33 per cent, that is, one-third of the seats will be reserved for women in the parliament and state legislative across the country. Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta who were invited to the New Parliament House to talk about the Women's Reservation Bill have hailed PM Narendra Modi for this motion. Also Read - Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and more send wishes on his special day

Esha Gupta hails PM Narendra Modi for his initiative

The Aashram actress Esha Gupta was seen in a saree. She was visibly gushing about the first session of the new parliament. The actress expressed her sentiments calling this move by PM Modi 'a beautiful thing'. Esha Gupta called it a progressive thought and further shared that since childhood, she thought of joining politics. The Raaz Reboot actress also makes a shocking claim that if the bill is passed, people might get to see her in politics in 2026. Also Read - Hindi Diwas 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs known for their flawless Hindi

Watch the video of Esha Gupta talking about the Women's Reservation Bill here:

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Women's Reservation Bill, Actress Esha Gupta says, "It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought...I had thought of joining politics since childhood...Let's see if… pic.twitter.com/RgKjQrN8wf — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Kangana Ranaut hails PM Narendra Modi

Kangana talked about how the first session of the new parliament was dedicated to women's empowerment. She credits the whole thing to PM Narendra Modi. Kangana Ranaut shared how since Modi's election she has seen changes where women have taken important roles. She also talked about her upcoming new movie Tejas. She calls this era a new age. When asked whether this change will inspire her to enter into the world of politics, the actress says that it is very encouraging for women to make a career in politics which is very much male-dominated. Kangana also discussed the issues faced by women and young girls. The Emergency actress says that the nation definitely needs a reservation for women in politics. Kangana called it a historic day not just for the women of the country but the whole nation. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for 'mocking' PM Modi, says ‘why should he bother about things beneath his standards?’

Trending Now

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut talking about the Women's Reservation Bill here:

Watch this video of Kangana Ranaut here:

The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in the parliament in 1996. It was cleared in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but expired when Lok Sabha failed to pass it. The reservation will take effect only after the delimitation exercise.