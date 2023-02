Oh, come on Kangana Ranaut, stop being a spoilsport says netizens as she lashed out and expresses anger over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor winning best actress and actor awards at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Alia Bhatt who received a much-deserved best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi by Rekha was almost teary-eyed about this achievement and everyone was happy for her this huge win except this one person and there is no surprise for guessing it was Kangana Ranaut. The Dhaakad actress took to her Twitter and lashed out at the nepo mafia for snatching all the awards from deserving talents. "Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent", Kangana wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt receives award on behalf of Ranbir Kapoor; Dulquer Salmaan waits as Tejasswi Prakash poses for paps [Videos]

Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.

Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara)

Best Actress- ( Sita Ramam)

(Cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Best director- SS Rajamouli ( RRR)

Best supporting actor- ( Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress- Tabu ( Drishyaman/Bhool Bhulaiya)

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Kangana Ranaut got mocked for her tweet and netizens called her jealous and reminded her of her last film Dhaakad which was a disaster at the box office. Kangana Ranaut is right now working on a south film Chandramukhi 2 and she is awaiting the release of The Emergency. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Rekha, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs grace the red carpet in style [View Pics]

Words by Rekha ji while presenting best actress award to Alia Bhatt ❤️ #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/YAGyHHVWI7 — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) February 20, 2023

Wifey Alia Bhatt receiving RK's Dadasaheb Phalke Award on behalf of him ❤️#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/VoUe2EnwVX — Ranbir Kapoor Online (@ranbirkapooron) February 20, 2023

Alia Bhatt not only received her award but she proudly went on to receive her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's best actor award too who was not present at the event due to his professional commitments. Also Read - Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a white saree as she hugs evergreen beauty Rekha; fans claim she has copied Kiara Advani