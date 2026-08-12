Kangana Ranaut faces FIR over 'Gutter Generation' comment in Agra

Discover all about actress-politician Kangana Ranaut facing a FIR over her 'gutter generation' comment. This complaint has been filed at an Agra court with the hearing scheduled for next week.

Kangana Ranaut faces FIR over 'Gutter Generation' comment in Agra

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut was one person actively speaking about the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ protest. Kangana had been sharing her reactions to the students' protest taking place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue. In one of her statements, the actress-politician called Gen Z a 'gutter generation'.

As the Delhi protest has now ended with the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kangana is facing the consequences of her harsh statement. As per the latest development, Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President and advocate Ramashankar Sharma has filed a case against her before an Agra court. Let’s dive in to see more about Kangana Ranaut facing an FIR over her 'gutter generation' comment here.

Kangana Ranaut faces FIR over 'gutter generation' comment

While the youth of our country were protesting over the NEET paper leak issue, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut was busy shaming the peaceful student protest. In one of her statements, the actress called Gen Z’s a 'gutter generation'. Kangana faced a lot of backlash for making this statement and is now facing legal trouble over the same.

Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President and advocate Ramashankar Sharma have filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut. In this lawsuit, the Agra-based lawyer has claimed that the actress-politician insulted students and their parents with her choice of words. The advocate further accused her of having a ‘habit’ of making such remarks.

According to ANI, the court hearing for the complaint filed against Kangana is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2026. In an official statement to the agency, Advocate Sharma said, “I have filed a suit in the Special Court for MPs/MLAs. The suit concerns Kangana Ranaut referring to students protesting at Jantar Mantar as the 'gutter generation'. She has a habit of making such remarks. She has insulted the country's students and abused their parents... This is a matter concerning the students' future.

Kangana Ranaut 'gutter generation' comment

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut’s 'gutter generation' comment was made on her social media. Her Instagram story read, “Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them? Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter.”

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