Kangana Ranaut is known for her controversial social media posts. She has always been vocal and shared her thoughts through social media platforms. Recently, the Emergency actress took to her Instagram stories to make a cryptic post. In a long note shared, Kangana Ranaut hinted at being spied on by someone. She mentioned how paparazzi are getting tipped out about her whereabouts and more. She even alleged that her personal and professional information is being leaked. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2023: Performances, new categories introduced, here are all the details [Watch Video]

In the long note, she mentioned about an 'obsessed nepo mafia clown' who allegedly once showed up at her doorstep. She referred to this person as 'womaniser' and 'casanavo'. She also wrote that he is pushing his wife to become a producer and that mentioned that the 'wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour'. She even wrote about his wife dressing like her and hire the same stylist and more. A part of her note read, "I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details,this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my door step uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me.[sic]" Also Read - Vaathi starring Dhanush seals OTT partner for digital streaming; check details

Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of her big films like Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, Tejas and more. She is among the busiest actresses in town with many films in the pipeline. She has also doned the director's and producer's hat for a few films keeping her slate busy.

