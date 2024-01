Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted with a mystery man outside her salon where she was seen walking hand in hand with him. The firang guy and Tejas actress's broad smile grabbed a lot of attention and the speculation started around that finally Kangana has moved on and is in a relationship with someone. Many of her fans even claimed that the Queen is looking happy with him. But before you jump to conclusions, Kangana Ranaut finally clears the air about who that firang guy is and whether is she in a relationship with him or not. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut steps out of Mumbai salon holding hands with a foreigner; netizens say 'Queen is happy'

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Suhana Khan in The Archies to Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak: Bollywood actresses who locked lips in their debut films

Well, to burst the bubble, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared the pictures with the firang guy and cleared the rumour of her being in a relationship with him. The long clarification post of the Tejas actress reads," I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man l often hangout with outside a salon... whole filmi /Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possibilities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years.." Also Read - This A-list Bollywood actress' father wanted to shoot her down with a rifle, is now proud of her achievements

Trending Now

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Tejas and it failed to create a mark at the box office. The actress is gearing up for her next release Emergency which is based on ex-late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film is extremely important for Kangana's career as she has put her entire treasure at stake to make this film, and if this doesn't work, she will be financially crippled and will have to restart from scratch.

Watch the video Kangana Ranaut