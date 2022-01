Kangana Ranaut has a lot of fans regardless her political views, incendiary ideologies or insensitive remarks. It has also long since been speculated that she is in extremely good books with the ruling government, and another instance of that was seen recently when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lavished praise on Kangana Ranaut, elaborating how he looks forward to all her films and will make sure to watch all her movies in future, too. It's a testament, too, of how much favour the actress holds with key political figures of the country like Yogi Adityanath and others. Also Read - From accusing Kangana Ranaut of performing black magic to being assaulted: When Adhyayan Summan REVEALED shocking secrets about his ex-girlfriend