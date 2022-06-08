Kangana Ranaut again finds herself in the eye of the storm, and that, too, in a very embarrassing manner this time around. Recently, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and party member Naveen Jindal were suspended for their derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed, which drew the ire of several Islamic countries around the world. Qatar was one of those countries that came down heavily on India and even called for boycott of Indian products in the Arab world. However, Kangana Ranaut has now fallen for a spoof video of the same, which has led to her again being massively trolled. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to get 2 sequels and more

Twitter troll Vashudev calls for boycott of Qatar Airways

A Twitter troll who goes by the name of Vashudev called for a boycott of Qatar Airways and all products from the country, claiming sans any verification that Qatar had already started laying off Indian employees. Captioning his video "I'm against Qatar Airways #BycottQatarAirways", he also claimed in the video that the nation gave renowned Indian painter MF Hussain refuge after he "painted nude images of Hindu goddesses".

Qatar Airways spoof video

Soon his video as also his misspelling of the word 'boycott' began trending, with a spoof video going viral, where Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker urges Vashudev to withdraw his boycott via Al Jazeera channel. Through some ingenious editing, the Qatar Airways CEO can be heard saying, "Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of ₹634 and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take back this call for boycott." Both videos and accounts have since been suspended.

Kangana Ranaut blasts Qatar Airways CEO and gets trolled

Kangana Ranaut bewilderingly thought it to be the an actual interview where Akbar Al Baker is addressing Vashudev and wrote on her Insta story: “This idiot of a man has no shame, bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world. Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you, but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be. Remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal. All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country.” No prizes for guessing that the actress was trolled left, right and centre.

Breaking: Oxford Dictionary has decided to replace the word DUMB by Kangana. — WhatsApp University (@PunnyBhaiya) June 8, 2022

Kangana is so dumb that word “Dumb”feels insulted being related to her in a sentence. #KanganaRanaut — Rayhan (@LiteloRayhan) June 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut proves again and again that bhakts doesn't have brains and are dumb heads.thats it thats the tweet..#KanganaRanaut — SHADAAB KHAN (@goodguyshadaab) June 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut really thought that those words are said by the CEO of Qatar Airways?? How can someone be so dumb..#KanganaRanaut #BoycottQatarAirways #vasudev #Bhakts pic.twitter.com/v4x5qp3NhS — Bhakt logic (@gottagobruh) June 8, 2022

