Kangana Ranaut gets tricked by spoof video; calls Qatar Airways CEO 'idiot' – netizens say, 'She's so dumb that the word dumb feels insulted'

A Twitter troll who goes by the name of Vashudev called for a boycott of Qatar Airways and all products from the country, after which a spoof video appeared, mocking him, which Kangana Ranaut thought to be an actual video from the Qatar Airways CEO