is often seen taking potshots at Bollywood celebrities. But this time, she trained her guns at the body-shamers and gave them a befitting reply by sharing some of her throwback pictures to convey her thoughts.

She took to Instagram stories to share some images from her Dhaakad wrap-up bash, which took place last year. She was seen wearing a deep neck see-through corset top and matching pants. There's no doubt that she looked stunning in the photographs, which made everyone drool over her enviable curves.

Along with the images, Kangana wrote, "Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business.” In another photo, she added, "I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.”

On the work front, Kangana is busy directing her upcoming film Emergency where she plays the lead role of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also Tejas in her kitty where she will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot. She has now bagged another project Notee Binodini, where she will be seen essaying the role of the legendary Bengali theatre actress Binodini Dasi.