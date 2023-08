Kangana Ranaut never fails to recognise, acknowledge, and appreciate the smallest things among inspirational people and otherwise. While their work was hailing ISRO scientists after the super successful and soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the South Pole side of the moon, Kangana picked a small but powerful point about the saree-clad scientists simple lives and saluted their high thinking. In today’s time, the psychical appearance has become the most crucial and significant part, and if one doesn’t match the criteria, they are trolled, but these scientists prove that what matters is you and your life goals and not petty things. Also Read - National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt not Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress; Twitter flooded with mean reactions

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram, lauded these scientists, and gave a huge shoutout to them over their simplicity, " India's leading scientists, all of them with bindi, sindoor and Mangal sutra... epitome of simple living and high thinking ... true essence of Bhartiyata". Kangana Ranaut, who herself promotes Indian culture compared to other B-town actresses, is often seen wearing sarees when she makes public appearances at airports and otherwise. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards 2023: Kangana Ranaut reacts to NOT winning the Best Actress this year

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the young girls for wearing western clothes outside a temple.

Kangana Ranaut had recently lashed out at the young girls for wearing shorts outside the mandir and even mentioned about starting a rule for dressing appropriately at religious places, and many stood out in support of the actress and agreed with her. "These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn't even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change... These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ...don't think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools.."

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is preparing for Emergency, where she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film has managed to become the talk of the town once again after Karan Johar spoke about being excited to watch the film. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next in Chandramukhi 2, and the actress has left the fans spellbound over her beauty.