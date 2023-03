Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 36th birthday today in Udaipur. She is an outstanding actress in the B’town known for her brilliant performance. As she turned 36 today celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted her future. He said Kangana is Aries and people of this sun sign are known for their energetic, passionate, and determined nature. The actress has a powerful and strong personality as per her birth chart. According to the astrologer, the actress has a great future but will have some difficulties as well. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut starts her 36th birthday on a positive note; apologizes to the people she has hurt in a new video

The planetary alignment indicates that has a dominant and ambitious nature, which is reflected in her career choices and success. Kangana is a dynamic and confident soul with a strong sense of determination. In 2023, she shall be inculcating spirituality heavily in her life which may bring positive results for both her personal and professional lives. However, the actress may face obstacles in her career with Saturn placed in the 10th house. Because of this she may face delays in projects and will have to put in extra effort to achieve success.

Coming to her Bollywood work, Kangana is advised to pick only good scripts that could allow her to showcase her sheer talent to the people on the big screen. Saturn's placement may also cause her to feel a lack of recognition for her work, which could lead to frustration and disappointment. Guruji adds that she will have to struggle with Challenges and Competition because of Jupiter's placement in the 6th house which also indicates that Manikarnika actress is hardworking and has a strong desire to succeed.

The rest of the time in this year 2023 could be challenging for her as it is possible that a majority of her projects don’t perform well at the box office. “She may face unexpected obstacles in her career, which could cause her to feel frustrated and demotivated even as a Producer. However, with her strong will and determination, she is likely to overcome these challenges and emerge stronger,” shares Guruji.

Well with all such obstacles, it is not the end of the road for Kangana Ranaut. The astrology offers insights into her future but to deliver a hit it all depends on hard work, talent, and luck. She has the potential to deliver a hit in the future and for that, she will have to work harder and be patient. The Queen of Bollywood is advised to emphasize on movies and not politics as of now. Also, she should avoid casting herself as a lead actress in movies produced under her banner,

In addition, the period from June 2024 looks particularly favorable for Kangana Ranaut's career. She will receive opportunities for growth and success as Jupiter will be transiting her 10th house of career. Even if her movies do average business in this period her performances shall be appreciated and remembered by the audiences. Guruji concluded by stating that she may need to be careful not to take on too much at once and risk burning out.