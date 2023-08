Taking to her Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut showered praise on John Abraham, lauding him as a 'genuine and inspiring' individual. Kangana, despite expressing negative sentiments about certain figures in the industry, holds John in high esteem due to his kindness and clarity. She commended John for his considerate treatment of his house help, a quality she noted is rare in the industry. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut gets mocked for her dance in Swagathaanjali; netizens in disbelief

Kangana conveyed, "While I have shared my thoughts about negative individuals in the film industry, I must also acknowledge those who are truly authentic and motivating. Having worked with John, I am short of words to describe how exceptional he is. Many might not be aware of this because he doesn't seek media praise through payments."

She went on to say, "John possesses kindness and composure. He doesn't resort to marriage or relationship PR, doesn't propagate paid negativity towards others, nor engages in harassment or exploiting women. He isn't driven by an agenda or cliques; he's simply a remarkable man... sending love your way, John."

Kangana highlighted an observation made by a household service provider who caters to numerous individuals in the film industry. According to Kangana, this agent informed her manager that most industry figures mistreat their household staff and drivers. Surprisingly, only two exceptions emerged – John and Kangana. She concluded by expressing immense respect for the self-made individual John Abraham, acknowledging his success not just as a supermodel, actor, and producer, but as an accomplished individual in all aspects.

Kangana and John shared the screen in the 2013 film Shootout at Wadala, where John portrayed the role of gangster Manya Surve and Kangana played his girlfriend.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy with the movies Emergency and Chandramukhi 2. Expectations on Chandramukhi 2 are high already as the first look of Kangana from the film took the internet by storm.