Kangana Ranaut never shies away to talk her mind out publicly and mostly her go-to platform is Twitter. The actress has been banned for a long time from the micro-blogging site, however, she has now made a return yesterday. Looks like the emergency actress has been waiting for her Twitter account to restore so she can again take a dig at the film industry.

A day after coming back to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut made a cryptic tweet on Wednesday morning. She called the film industry crass and crude and that they flash currency digits for the success of their projects. She added that this act of them exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live as if art has no other purpose. Denouncing the industry so much it appears the actress is taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan.

is known to court controversies and this time she is pointing at the industry as a whole. She also indirectly takes a dig at the much-awaited actioner featuring SRK which is making noise worldwide. In her thread of tweets, she wrote that if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly. She further added they must celebrate cinema as a grand community experience instead of hyping cash.

’s Pathaan is breaking records making an impressive business with the advanced collection and with the first-day release, it has already sold 5.56 lakhs tickets on opening day. The spy universe starring and is estimated to be a blockbuster directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by the Yash Raj banner.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets:

Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose..

it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live .. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses,that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly… ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Instead of just hyping cash made they must celebrate how cinema is a grand community experience. It brings people together, post covid Hindi film industry is lagging behind and everyone hoping and trying to change that, art has a lot to offer even if it is frivolous. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Why do we need to print posters and paint the town read counting coins,stamp our posters with digits? Really!! is that why we make films ?This is not us, it’s a very recent trend, one bad mind can pollute entire system, we need to rectify where we went wrong and rise and shine ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

It’s a hit no one told me digits, I didn’t know how much Fashion or OUTIM made I just knew they are huge hits also because where there are digits there are also toxic comparisons. Somewhere from 2012-13 I started to hear 100cr a lot and when Queen did 85cr in India (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

So this digit drama has started only a decade ago, just how no individual should flash how much money they have/they made, no tackiness when it comes to films as well please.

You made money good for you,now work on your next project

Even if you didn't continue working please ?

On the professional front, Kangana is working on her next directorial film Emergency. The film is billed on the watershed moment of 1975 when Indira Gandhi was prime minister of India and had called for an emergency. In the film, the actress will essay the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Recently she mortgaged her property to complete her film.