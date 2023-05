There is a huge debate going on right now for The Kerala Story, the film that Liam made about how it converted around 32,000 Hindu girls to Islam and forced them to join ISIS. The film has been winning applause from a certain section of society, while there are many who are calling it a propaganda film, comparing it with The Kashmir Files, and wanting the film to be banned from being displayed in theatres and across every platform. But Shabana Azmi came out in support of the Keral Story and mentioned that one cannot demand the ban of the film after it has been passed by the CBFC, the Central Board of Film Certification, and many hailed this move of the veteran actress, and now Kangana Ranaut has hit back at her as she took an example from Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan II: Kangana Ranaut REVIEWS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and more stars' film; here's what she has to say

Kangana mentioned to Shabana that she cannot compare Laal Singh Chaddha with The Kerala Story as nobody demanded the ban on 's film, but they didn't want to watch the film as it was a remake of the Hollywood classic film and mostly everyone had seen it, hence nobody had an interest in it. " This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn't want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen …"

This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen … https://t.co/n4hLrMyZ9N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 8, 2023

The Kerala Story is called a propaganda film against the Muslim community, and many are claiming making such films is like spreading hate among communities, and one shouldn't encourage these sensitive topics. While there are many who are supporting the film, including actors like Kangana Ranaut and The Kashmir Files filmmaker