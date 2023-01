is back on Twitter and is doing her favourite job which is ranting about Bollywood members. The Dhaakad actress's very first target is and his comeback film Pathaan. Kangana has been slamming Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for showing Pakistanis in a good light and more. While many took digs at the actress and told her that her lifetime earnings is Pathaan's one-day collection at the box office. But she has not given up. In her last tweet, the Emergency actress mentioned how India has been obsessed with only loving Muslim actresses and Khans. Urfi Javed questions Kangana about her division and she hits back at her saying that the division will always be there until we have a Uniform Civil Code. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood divas who clicked glorious selfies in their closets and made everyone go oh-la-la [PICS HERE]

Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors https://t.co/Eap3yYAv0p — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

Kangana Ranaut was earlier slammed for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and people called her out for her double standards. But later on, on Twitter, the actress went on ranting about the film. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying all the love that he has been receiving for his film and has reacted with all the love after seeing Pathaan being the biggest blockbuster and creating history each day. Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to avoid Kangana Ranaut on Twitter as like he had earlier mentioned let's all be positive and only focus on the positivity to make the world better and feel better.