Kangana Ranaut hurt in love? Cryptic post will leave you wondering and worried

Kangana Ranaut has borne a lot in her career ever since she entered the big, glitzy world of Bollywood. Sure, she has dished out more than her fair share to others in the industry, almost all of it not warranted, but it also can't be denied that she copped some unfair backlash both from the industry and outside of it. Most of all, the multiple National Award winning actress has been pretty unlucky in love, if you were to trace her heartbreaks right from her early days in the industry. Of course, it takes two to tango, but, once again, it's irrefutable that Kangana Ranaut has had the best of times when it comes to matters of the heart.

Well, if that's something that worries her scores of fans, then Kangana's latest post on social media will leave them even more disturbed and contemplating what could be going in the Dhaakad actress' mind at the moment. Taking to her her official Instagram handle, shared an Insta story, where she wrote: "Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne sitam hum pe sanam..." which translates to, "I live for you, then why so much unfair treatment towards me."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has reportedly wrapped up the shoots of both her upcoming movies, Dhaakad and Tejas. She'll also be making her debut as a producer with the rom-com, Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars and Avneet Kaur, the shooting of which is currently ongoing.