It came as a real shocker when starrer Dhaakad managed to earn an embarassing figure of just Rs 2.58 crore against its monumental reported budget of Rs 85 crore. The movie clashed with the starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs 262 crore worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 65 crore. Kangana is now tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop and questioned the reason behind it. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'good luck' to Karan Johar; calls her KWK episode a surgical strike, says 'Ghar mein ghus ke mara tha...'

She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an article that featured a list of movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, 83, JugJugg Jeeyo and Radhe Shyam among others which released post pandemic. Referring to the title of the article 'The 100 crore flops - Welcome to Bollywood,' Kangana wrote, "Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop... and no one is talking about these big disasters... any specific reason?' Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: From Emraan Hashmi calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' comment — most SHOCKING things said on KJo's show

Also Read - Not just Hansal Mehta, Kangana Ranaut has been publicly ridiculed by Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and the list goes on

Advertisement

There's no doubt that Dhaakad has turned out to be Kangana Ranaut's most disastrous film ever in her acting career. The movie, which was riding high on high-octane action sequences, couldn't find the audience's support. Made with a budget of Rs 85 crore (Cost Of Production Rs 70 crore, plus Cost Of Prints and Publicity Rs 15 crore), Dhaakad has ended its theatrical run at a mere Rs 2.58 crore, incurring huge losses for the producers.

It was recently reported that Dhaakad producer had to sell off his office next to 's Dharma Productions to pay for the losses incurred. However, he denied it by claiming that he has recovered most of the losses and the rest will also be recovered soon.

Though Dhaakad terribly tanked at the box office, Kangana had recently said in a statement that it has not broken her spirit. She claimed that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022 and said it's not over yet while addressing the negative feedback. Dhaakad is Kangana's 9th flop in a row. Her last Bollywood hit was in 2015.