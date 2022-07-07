Kangana Ranaut is tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop; asks, 'Any specific reason?'

It came as a real shocker when Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad managed to earn an embarassing figure of just Rs 2.58 crore against its monumental reported budget of Rs 85 crore. She is now tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop.