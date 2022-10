Kangana Ranaut is back at attacking superstar Aamir Khan at her recent conclave. Kangana slammed the actor that despite all the failures he continues to charge rupees 200 crores for his films and why is this unfair treatment celebrated in the industry even now. Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office due to boycott culture or poor content. The question is still there. While Kangana spoke about why audiences should go and watch the film of these actors just because they have the superstars' tags despite their films not being worth watching.

Kangana further added that how today's audience has become aware and that is the reason there is a boycott culture and questions why they should invest their hard-earned money in these so-called superstars' films aimed at Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. She even said that these superstars charge Rs 200 crores and do jobs worth Rs 2 crores. Kangana even claimed that Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha didn't fail due to boycott culture but because of his statements against India. Kangana said, " Coming to Aamir khan Ji, I am not specifically talking about the boycott culture but in general, when the nation was going through some tension, Turkey did something against us." The actress also added, " But, you (Aamir Khan) went there and gave them your consent and clicked pictures. You called our country intolerant in front of the world and tarnished our reputation". Aamir Khan is on sabbatical after the failure of LSC.

Kangana Ranaut who has been trying hard to maintain her stardom despite all the failures even spoke about her films getting tanked at the box office. Her last release Dhaakad was a big disappointment and now she will be seen next in Emergency where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi produced by her.