Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the girls wearing short dresses at the religious place and called them fools, as she even demands strict rules of clothing when visiting religious places. One of the Twitter users shred the pictures of a girl wearing a hot short with a sleeveless crop top while visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the girls and mentioned how she herself was wearing shorts and a t-shirt and was stopped at the Vatican and how one should start respecting our culture an at least war appropriate dress when visiting such religious places. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on certain states banning Adah Sharma starrer; says, 'When a film is approved...'

Kangana Ranaut demands strict rules of dressing at temples after few girls were spotted wearing western outfits at a religious place in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Is Kangana Ranaut failing at the box office miserably due to her controversial statements; this is what trade expert has to say

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and said, "These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people. I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and a t-shirt; I wasn’t even allowed in the premises; I had to go back to my hotel and change. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention, but there should be strict rules for such fools." Also Read - The Kerala Story Box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer sees a huge jump on the third Saturday; inches closer to enter the 200 crore club

Many users agreed with Kangana Ranaut and said that Filmmakers like are to blame for spreading this western culture. Kangana Ranaut has often been vocal about her thoughts, and she even strongly spoke about The Kerala Story film that was getting banned in several states for hurting Muslim community people, and she clearly said that whoever is against the film are terrorists.