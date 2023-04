Only if you were wondering why Kangana Ranaut had not yet reacted to the viral video of Karan Johar confessing to killing Anushka Sharma's career, here she is. The Emergency actress took to Instagram and lashed out at the filmmaker in the most subtle way possible, which left many surprised. It seems like even Kangana Ranaut is done with Karan Johar, as the world is now aware of how the filmmaker has never been in favour of outsiders initially and doesn't believe in giving a chance to them, rather lobbying for the star kids who do not even have the potential. Also Read - Ranveer Singh losing a role to Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor labelling it a 'never-ending debate' and more Bollywood stars' recent fiery statements on nepotism

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Karan Johar and said," Ye Chacha Choudhury ko yahi kaam hai', where she indirectly calls him jobless and the guy who loves to give his opinions on anything and everything. Before Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker too slammed Karan Johar for making such a bizarre statement and said that his only hobby is to make and break people's careers. While writer Apurva Asrani too expressed her shock over Karan Johar's casual approach and how easily he speaks about making and breaking people's careers.

Watch the video of Karan Johar talking about wanting to kill Anushka Sharma's career

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

Karan Johar is slowly losing his credibility as a filmmaker, and we wonder how the audience will react to his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring and in lead roles. We wonder what Karan Johar must be going through right now; the filmmaker in the same video even mentioned that he realised his mistake and owed an apology to Anushka as his negligence would prevent the industry from getting an immense talent. But like they say, negativity is being attracted more; Karan, who was making this confession in front of Anushka, seemed to have no problem with it as she knew her talent would prevail. But KJo has definitely learned his lesson the hard way; he is right now being slammed by everyone for his statement.