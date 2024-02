Kangana Ranaut is not someone who minces her words. The actress has been quite vocal when it comes to matters like patriarchy, toxic masculinity and feminism. Kangana Ranaut has said that society has to lot of learn when it comes to gender equality. The actress has lashed out at Twinkle Khanna who compared husbands to polythene bags. The latter said that while both carry things it would be nicer to have a Kelly in one's life than a plain polythene. The comment seems to have infuriated Kangana Ranaut. She said that women who came from privileged homes easily passed such comments and were a curse on motherhood. Netizens are left in shock. Also Read - Deepika Padukone at BAFTA, Alia Bhatt for Poacher: Indian divas who made saree cool at global red carpet

Check to Kangana Ranaut's reply to Twinkle Khanna's comment

"What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?" It is a known fact that Twinkle Khanna quit Bollywood after a few films as she realized that she was not cut out to be an actress.

Twinkle Khanna spoke about a FICCI event

Twinkle Khanna was talking at a FICCI event on gender equality. She said that while women might be at par with men when it comes to earning money and achievements, the workload on them is huge. She said that till date household work and child care are seen as a woman's job so matter how big an achiever she is.

Now, netizens want Akshay Kumar to not stop Twinkle Khanna from responding to Kangana Ranaut. They feel she can give her a savage response.

Kangana Ranaut and her tirade against nepotism is going on for two to three years now. The actress is now working on a movie with R Madhavan. We hope that she makes a good comeback at the box office.