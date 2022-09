often lands herself in trouble over her controversial statements against Bollywood biggies. While promoting Dhaakad, Kangana had taken a sly dig at 's 'Bollywood Bonhomie' saying that he will never promote her film. It seems like Kangana has taken a U-turn as she has lauded the actor for opening 4-screen multiplex chain in Ahmedabad. Also Read - Urfi Javed, Nushrratt Bharuccha and more Bollywood hotties who safely pulled off the no-panty outfit trend

Sharing a screenshot of tweet from trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kangana congratulated Ajay for expanding theatres and went on to call him 'sir'. "This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count... Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn," she wrote.

As per the tweet, Ajay is currently on expansion spree of his multiplex chain NY Cinemas which has been named after his children Nysa and Yug. It was launched by Ajay a few years ago. The theatre chain will be located at Aamra Kunj at Motera road in Ahmedabad. The 4-screen multiplex can play 3D movies and it will shortly open in Anand, Surat and Rajkot as well.

A few months ago, Kangana has said that Ajay will promote other films but he will never promote her films. She had added that quietly called her and said that he loved Thalaivi but he will not tweet the film's trailer. She had also pointed out that had tweeted Dhaakad trailer but deleted it later.

She had further said that Ajay will do a role in a female-centric film, hinting at starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and asked will he do the same in her film? She said that all actors should support her films as she supports theirs, by citing an example of how she supported The Kashmir Files and Shershaah, despite being a film. While she complained that the industry doesn't reciprocate her gestures, she hoped that this attitude will change in the future.