Kangana Ranaut makes a SHOCKING revelation of being banned by the film industry after...

is the unabashed queen of Bollywood. She has often picked the film industry for being biased and more. And now she made a shocking revelation while hosting the controversial show Lock Upp. After Saisha Shinde one of the contestants of the show revealed being sexually exploited. Kangana recalled being banned by the film industry as she supported the MeToo Movement that was started by actor . Kangana said in the show, "I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it's the truth...While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai (this is the black truth)."

She further added, " Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi this, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain (The women that had come forward with accusations, they have all vanished from the face of the planet. I was banned from the industry, while the women I supported disappeared)." Kangana admitted that sexual exploitation happens in every industry but in the entertainment industry she believes that people have got a license as they point out the clothes and gossip about the victims and say that it's okay for it to happen to them.

Kangana Ranaut was the one who started the nepotism debate in the industry. She even slammed for only launching star kids and making fun of her in her initial days. She addresses him as a mafia of the industry. Kangana never leaves a chance to slam any star kids, especially , she recently picked on the actress and alleged her of spreading the wrong numbers of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi.