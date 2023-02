Kangana Ranaut is back hitting at Aamir Khan. At the recent press conference of the book launch of renowned writer Shobhaa De Laal Singh Chadha actor Aamir Khan was asked about who he thinks according to her is suitable to play the author’s role. The superstar took Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt’s names, to which Shobhaa De who was present at the same press conference immediately named Kangana. Ranaut. Aamir affirmed her and praised Kangana and her versatility. Netizens claim that he tried hard to avoid her name but…. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates February 8: Kangana Ranaut calls Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra dignified, media grills Bigg Boss 16 contestants and more

And now Kangana has reacted to reluctant praise of Aamir Khan by calling him Bechara that he has forgotten about the fact that she is the only actress in Bollywood who has won three National Awards. Later the Dhaakad actress thanked Shobhaa De for mentioning her name and even expressed her happiness in choosing her name and even said that she would love to play her onscreen.

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award-winning actresses none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that are the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2023

