Kangana Ranaut did an impromptu Ask Kangana session with her fans today. The Manikarnika actress answered a number of questions in her inimitable style. She also said that Kartik Aaryan was someone she admired a lot. She said he was a cool guy who did not have any camps in Bollywood. A Twitter user decided to bring in some drama by asking her whom did she find to be a better actor, Hrithik Roshan or Diljit Dosanjh. Kangana Ranaut gave an answer that might seem savage to her fans but disrespectful to the fandoms of these two stars. Take a look at her tweet...

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Your Favorite Actor? 1 - Hrithik Roshan

2 - Diljeet Dosanjh — Dr. JANGO (@doctor_jango) February 20, 2023

Fans of the actors were not impressed. They reminded her that Hrithik Roshan has played diverse characters throughout his career. Some even told her to watch Jogi and 1984 on Netflix where Diljit Dosanjh delivered superlative performances. As we know, she has a long-standing issue with Hrithik Roshan. Diljit Dosanjh and she got into a war of words during the farmers' protests. But fans are not impressed and trolled her...

@KanganaTeam

So 1- Guzarish ( 2010 )

2 - super 30 ( 2019 )

3 - koi mil Gaya ( 2003 )

So What were these movie all about ?HR acting in this movies we’re not according to you’re standards. And if so then you’re standards are below standards of Indian public . — Sam (@Sam28_22) February 20, 2023

Mam but acted with him in Krish 3 .?

Was that romance not acting between two of you?

Hritik has good track record of movies. By acting and box office records both. Lakshya tops the list for me... — Shubham (@GeniusGuy_007) February 20, 2023

Diljit ki ek Punjabi movie me Tera pura career jaayega — ~????|| Fan (@beingsneha27) February 20, 2023

But I thought one of them acted very couple of years back in a real life courtroom incident. — Deepu ? (@me_deepu) February 20, 2023

Both Hrithik and Diljit are far more better actors than you!!! — Kaira Singh (@KhushiS40677743) February 20, 2023

Well, the lady knows to make headlines. We do not know what to make of the answer. Kangana Ranaut has worked in two films with Hrithik Roshan and one of them was a bumper hit. This looks like an endless matter.