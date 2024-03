Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray’s open enmity grabbed headlines. The actress never fails to take digs at Uddhav on the public forum. The latest jibe that Kangana Ranaut took at Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi shows that the actress is the ruling party and doesn't expect any changes in the coming future. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of Uddhav and Rahul, and called them dumb villain characters from some comedy film as she highlights the corruption mention in the background of them. Also Read - International Women Day 2024: Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee, Kangana Ranaut in Panga and more roles that celebrate unbreakable spirit of womanhood

Kangana Ranaut is a fierce actress and she often makes headlines for her opinions against the components of the ruling government party, and this time again she is in the news for the same. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are trying their level hard to be back in the game after 10 years of defeat, while the ruling party is confident that they win with flying colours.

When we talk about Kangana Ranaut, she has always seen hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party. The Emergency actress took part in the Ram Mandir Pran Prathista and celebrated it like a festival as she happily spent two to three days at Ayodhya and only praised Modi for making this happen. The coming time is crucial for the opposition party, and it will be interesting to see if they will be back in the game or not.

