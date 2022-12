threw a lavish birthday bash on his 57th birthday bash where all his buddies from the industry made their presence to join him in his happiness. Right from , and many others graced the party with their presence, but one person who recently became Salman Khan's god friend in the industry went missing and she is . Kangana Ranaut who addressed Salman Khan as her close friend went missing and there are a lot of gossipmongers inside who claim that this time Bhai didn't invite her to the party. Last time when Kangana Ranaut attended Salman Khan's Eid bash she had written a happy tweet claiming that now and wouldn't call herself alone in the industry and even called him the of Bollywood. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vivek Agnihotri takes a jibe at Besharam Rang, Sushant Singh Rajput eyes were punched claims hospital staff and more

After a few months of when spoke about not attending Bollywood parties in her interaction with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "It’s not that I don’t attend Bollywood parties, I go where I want. Salman is a very good friend of mine, use party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that." Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death to Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser release date reveal [Watch Video]

Well, this time seems like Salman Khan has a miss to invite her for the time and the train is best known to them. However, it could be that the actress is busy with her project Emergency and is not in town right now as she is gearing up for the film. Kangana is struggling hard to get a hit as her back-to-back films have failed to impress at the box office despite her powerful performances. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Kangana Ranaut calls it 'murder'; urges PM Modi to take action against polygamy and emotional fraud

Talking about Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash, this time Shehnaaz Gill too gave a miss as she was busy with her work, there was a strong rumour of rift between them, but Shehnaaz Gill's smashing entry in the Bigg Boss 16 show to mote her song proved all is well between them.