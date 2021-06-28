Kangana Ranaut ONCE AGAIN attacks 'Movie mafia pappus'; hints that a celeb 'tortured a kid to death'

The 'controversial queen' of Bollywood, has once again grabbed the headlines for her long statement, which she posted on Instagram. While her announcement a film on Indira Gandhi and the emergency era, excited fans, the Manikarnika star has attacked 'Movie mafia pappus' without mentioning any names of the celebs. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and more Bollywood divas who refused to work with Akshay Kumar

Sharing a series on insta-stories, Kangana wrote, "Whenever I announce my new projects movie mafia Pappus start to get sleepless nights one dumbo I know who does underhand PR and his most favourite thing to do is to spread fake rumours and declare 150 cr business wali movie Manikarnika a flop and prove me jobless even though in reality he is hiding in a hell hole for past 4 years no growth in his work and feeding off fake link-ups and torturing a kid to death and spreading negativity and spying on others...Guess his name?" Also Read - Manikarnika Returns: Writer Ashish Kaul 'vehemently' opposes any relief for Kangana Ranaut in copyright infringement case – deets inside

She added, "People who think they can use others to fulfil their agendas and climb the ladder are the scum of this earth, those sly creatures who spread fake rumours and lies buy bikau media to malign others actually live worse lives than worms, for weeks now I am facing severe smear compaigns, media reported I am jobless so I can't pay tax even though I clearly meant no work.Cos no one is shooting because of corona, today systematically the news that my career is dead is being made viral,web is full of people declaring my whole career a flop even though arguably I am the most successful actress today...I am not going to sit silent and suffer...I will expose everyone then you can file 100 FiR's on me I don't care this is my last warning...back off." Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor: All the times director Aanand L Rai was turned down by Bollywood’s leading stars

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, which also features Arvind Swami and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.