The reports on all not being well between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui surfaced about two years ago. Things have been spiralling downwards ever since, especially for Nawazuddin who has been maintaining a stoic silence over the same. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya has been levelling several accusations at him. But Nawaz has been silent all this while. Even Kangana Ranaut supported Nawaz in the matter. The Kick actor recently dropped a statement and Kangana has once again supported him in the matter. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks his silence on wife Aaliya's accusations of leaving his kids and her homeless; says, 'People are really enjoying my character assassination'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets support from Kangana Ranaut over his legal battle with Aaliya Siddiqui

Entertainment News has been full of updates on the legal battle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui. Aaliya has reportedly filed a case of rape against Nawazuddin. A couple of days ago, Aaliya also accused Nawaz of throwing them out of their Andheri Bungalow. A couple of days ago, Aaliya shared that Nawaz didn't allow her and her kids to enter the Bungalow. It was then revealed by Nawaz's brother, Shamas that only Shora was allowed to enter the house. Nawazuddin made certain points clear in a big statement. He accused Aaliya of neglecting kids and wanting money. He says that Aaliya has come down to India to blackmail him into giving into all his demands. Nawaz is worried about his kids' education and future. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya shares heartbreaking video of daughter crying on streets; 'No money, no home, no place to go' [Watch]

Kangana Ranaut has now extended her support to Nawazuddin again. She reposted the Tiku Weds Sheru actor's statement in her stories and said that Nawaz making a statement was much needed as 'Silence doesn't always give us peace'. She later shared the statement on Twitter as well and wrote, "There are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story." Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story here: Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother shares the actor has a habit of abandoning; reveals if he has disowned his son

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui here:

Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab, there are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story ? https://t.co/yEwuHXmHCH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2023

Previously, Kangana had revealed that Nawaz has already bought a house for Aaliya and the kids in Versova and said that she is illegally living in the Andheri Bungalow which belongs to his mother.