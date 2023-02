Kangana Ranaut is back at ranting filmy mafia and this time she has gone to another level and is openly threatening the film mafia to enter their house and hit them. The Emergency actress took to her Instagram and informed that now no one is following her, and she is safe. She bene added that this time mai woh ghar mai guss ke maarungi. Later she added she is even called mad by the mafia gang in the film industry and now she will show them what a mad person can do. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs fly for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, Kangana Ranaut feels someone is spying on her and more

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story read, "All those who worry about me please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one is following me, with or without cameras ... dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain ... message to gang changu mangu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh ...ghar mein ghoos ke marungi .…..... aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon ."

Just few days ago Kangana Ranaut had alleged that she is being spied by a Casanova and claimed that her What's app chats are leaked and all her personal and professional lives deets are being spread and circulated among the mafia gang and these stunts are happening to isolate her and even mentioned her wife is encouraging him and even sent love to their new born daughter. After these shocking claims of Kangana, internet has been saying that the actress is talking about and . Kangana Ranaut is right now gearing for her next release Emergency for which she had mortgaged all the properties that she owns and she isn't afraid of nit reviving it back.