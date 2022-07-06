Kangana Ranaut opens up on how Javed Akhtar insulted and threatened her after she REFUSED to apologise to Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's saga is now history but seems like the bruises are still fees for the Dhaakad actress. She has gone through a lot as she often claims. And just recently in one of her interactions she once again live the nightmare of her life and that is her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan. While Kangana Ranaut is fighting a defamation case against her filed by Javed Akhtar opened up that he insulted her modesty and threatened for after she refused to apologise to Hrithik. She even claimed that Javed told her that she will face adverse consequences from the Roshan family as they have a connection to influence government officials and she could be jailed. Also Read - Sylvester Stallone's Birthday: Know his 10 finest movies ranked from worst to best

Javed Akhtar proved Kangana Ranaut to commit suicide

Kangana claims that the famous lyricist Javed Akhtar told her, " We will not take time to put up impostors, then it will be open to the public to know that your affair was not with Hrithik but with impostors, then your face will be blackened, there will be so much infamy in the public that you will have no other way except suicide. We have evidence, they have all the ministries, apologize and save yourself. A girl from a good family will be drowned in shame. If you have little shame to save your honour, then don't insist". She even alleged of Javed doing serious crimes against her as he provoked her to die and disturbed her mental health.

While Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation case against Kangana Ranaut in 2022 in Andheri Magistrate court and has been requesting to take strict action against her. Javed and Kangana locked horns over he came that she is defaming his name as he got involved in her case against Hrithik Roshan to solve the matter. alter eh filed a criminal case against her due to her outrageous speech against him. Do we wonder what new trust will this case has?