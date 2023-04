Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. She uses the platform to share her views and opinions on several topics. She is quite upbeat with discussions around several issues. Her recent tweets are about gender neutrality. In a lengthy post, the Emergency actress has written about how gender cannot define a person. She wrote that what one does defines a person and not what one does in bed. She said that people do not need to flaunt their gender everywhere and she also wrote that people should not be judged basis of their gender. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs known for to have a bad temper

mentioned that in the modern world people now do not use words like actresses and female directors. Now, they are referred to as actors and directors. So it is more of what a person does in the world that defines his or her identity. A part of her tweet read, "What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed. Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere."

Further, Kangana Ranaut shared that she came from a rural area and she got no concession for being a woman from rural life. She said that she had to make her own place among directors, actors and more. She also wrote that one must not see any human being with the lens of gender or any physical attribute. She wrote, "Why you all waste so much time on physicality of people around you, please understand you won't go very far if you have such limiting view and perception of the world." Kangana Ranaut's tweets have been received positively by many on social media. This comes in when the Supreme Court hears on pleas for legal sanction for same sex marriages.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweets below:

Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In Modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2023

Never ever see people from the lense of gender or any other physical attributes. You know what happened to those who thought Kangana is just a woman. They were in for a big surprise because I am not, I never see/perceive myself or anyone else that way. I am always in a room full… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2023

If your child asks you who they are don't tell them woke mess please tell them... physical world exists in many layers... first of all you are

1) God, macro cosm in a micro body. 2) You are capable of being whoever you want to be in this world, that power will always remain with… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2023

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Emergency in which she essays the role of Indira Gandhi. Her look and teaser has already impressed the masses a lot.