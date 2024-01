Kangana Ranaut is unpredictable and time and again she has proved it. The actress who often makes a hue and cry about not getting support from the industry has always come out and extended her support and praised other actors' work in the industry especially if it's an outsider film. The latest one who has grabbed the Tejas actress's attention is 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey who proved his mettle all over again as an actor. Vikrant steals Kangana's heart with his heartwarming performance and she is hailing praise for the actor and compares him with late actor Irrfan Khan. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebrities' gym trainers fees will leave you shocked

Vikrant Massey leaves Kangana Ranaut impressed with his performance in 12th Fail

Vikrant's stellar performance in 12th Fail brought him huge recognition and Kangana too hailed actor on her Instagram stories. "What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed."

She further wrote, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one."

Kangana Ranaut once wanted to hit Vikrant Massey with chappals

When Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar she left everyone shell-shocked and how. Her simplicity inspired many. Kangana Ranaut was in love with her Pahadi Dulhan looks, while Vikrant had called the URI actress Radhe Maa vibes, which didn't go down with the Tejas actress and she dropped the nasty reply on the 12th Fail actor's comment saying she would like to hit him with chappals and addressed him as a cockroach.

Vikrant chose not to react and maintained his dignified silence, and we wonder if he will react to Kangana's praise for him and let the bygones be bygones.

