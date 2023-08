Kangana Ranaut critiques Bollywood songwriters for solely focusing on the beauty of youth and neglecting the allure of women in their forties and fifties. To emphasize her point, she shared a clip of Aishwarya Rai from her film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Kangana, in an Instagram Stories post featuring Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) meeting Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) in Ponniyin Selvan 1, stated, "Bollywood lyricists have penned countless verses about the beauty of sixteen, but they have overlooked the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality, and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties. Such women are not just beautiful but also intelligent and experienced—a deadly combination. Two full moons." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh: ‘System has crashed’

Aishwarya Rai, 49, received widespread acclaim for her appearance in Ponniyin Selvan I and II, with many considering it her most beautiful portrayal. According to a Hindustan Times review of the film, "In PS 2, Aishwarya Rai as Nandini and Vikram as Aditya Karikalan truly shine in their respective roles. Aishwarya Rai's performance is so convincing that it's hard to imagine anyone else in her shoes. Her portrayal of Aishwarya's character is incredibly impactful, and she breathes life into the film with her intense expressions and meaningful silences." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on John Abraham; says he doesn't take 'advantage of women'

Meanwhile, Kangana is preparing for the release of her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, in which she plays a dancer in the king's court, renowned for her beauty and dance skills.

Lyca Productions captioned her poster, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!" Kangana portrays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. The film is set to hit theaters on September 19, and Kangana also has Tejas and Emergency lined up for release.