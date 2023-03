Kangana Ranaut questions Diljit Dosanjh's silence after she took a dig at him amid the crackdown between the radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. Kangana Ranaut has been trending since morning for targeting Diljit Dosanjh and warning him to get arrested as he is also a supporter of Khalistani, according to her. And now, as she questions the Punjabi singer's silence, the Emergency actress reveals how, after he spat with Diljit, he became her biggest threat as she hits back at Khalistani supporters. Diljit and Kangana had indulged in a war of words in 2020 amid farmers' protest. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Diljit Dosanjh once again; warns him against getting arrested for supporting Khalistanis

She took to her Twitter and wrote about how Diljit used to threaten her a lot but what happened to him. " Pehle toh yeh @diljitdosanjh badi dhamkiyaan deta tha, iske Khalistani supporters trended Kangana ko pel ( raped/f@&d) diya for one week, aab kahan chup ke baithe hain sab?? Kiss ke dum pe uchal rahe the aur aab kiske darr se dubak gaye hain ?? Please explain!!". Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Zeeshan Khan calls host Kangana Ranaut 'so-called QUEEN'; says future contestants should not take her seriously

