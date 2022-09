Kangana Ranaut has been trending since she questioned over Brahmastra box office numbers and called him desperate to make his latest release a super hit. In her Instagram post, she slammed KJo for sharing the worldwide box office figures and not only the Hindi belt box office number. She even said that he wants to interview Karan Johar to understand his calculation over the Brahmastra box office number. While many agreed with Kangana Ranaut and some came that she is just jealous as her last release Dhaakad failed miserably at the box office. Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt gets mocked for having only one dialogue in the film; netizens start hilarious meme fest

Comedian Kunal Kamra takes a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut after she demands of questioning Karan Johar over Brahmastra box office numbers. He wrote," Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI Dharma productions are also under central government". Also Read - Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan fans start a petition demanding a spin-off for Vanarastra; say, 'He will do...'

Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI Dharma productions is also under central government ??? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 12, 2022

Kangana Ranaut slammed Karan Johar and said that she want to interview him and understand why is he declaring the gross collection and not only the collection. While she also added that how come a film is declared hit ready as the budget of the film is 650 crore. Kangana once again attacked him and took a dig at his privileges and asked if the mathematics of privileged people are different compared to underprivileged. Also Read - Hansal Mehta hits back with a 'Dhaakad' jibe after a Kangana Ranaut fan accuses him of THIS big blot on her career

While Brahmastra is roaring at the box office, it has earned more than 225 crores worldwide at the box office. The film is highly appreciated across. Brahmastra is a visual treat and the audience is in love with the VFX of the film and has been calling it the best of Bollywood films ever. The audience can not get over 's power-packed performance and has ben demanding a sin off over Shh Rukh Khan's character who plays a Vanarastra. Brahmastra is shining and how.