For many Bollywood biggies, the airport is their own personal runway. From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra, celebrities get papped, making the concept of airport looks the talk of the town. Today, with a slew of posts on Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at the trend of airport fashion. She posted a bunch of throwback pictures of her airport looks and admitted about being a “fashion victim” herself. Also Read - Kangana reacts to Priyanka Chopra's remarks on pay disparity in Bollywood; says, 'Most A-list women work for free along with offering favours'

Kangana uploaded throwback pictures of her snazzy airport look, consisting of a full-sleeve purple dress, layered with a blush-pink coat, and a luxury handbag. Alongside, the actress wrote, “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport look.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lashes out at girls for wearing short dresses at religious places, ‘There should be strict rules for such fools’



In a follow-up post, Kangana called herself a “victim of capitalism.” Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on certain states banning Adah Sharma starrer; says, 'When a film is approved...'

Trending Now



‘Brainwashed and Ashamed To Repeat Clothes’

The actress claimed that she was “brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman” so that she could only fill the pockets of international designers. Kangana even shared that she was “ashamed to repeat clothes” and was always buying without caring about the impact of her fashion choices on the environment.



In another upload on Instagram Stories, Kangana stated that while she acted “like a bimbo”, the system hailed her as a fashionista only to encourage her to promote international brands.

Free Clothes and Bags

She even called out how they shrewdly started to price tag everything she wore, making it a “vanity issue” for her. Kangana confessed that she fell for the trap and more than style it was about “brands even for a genuinely stylish person.”

On the trend of fashion brands sending free clothes and bags, Kangana said that they make you “work for free.” “They start to hijack the culture and tradition of an entire civilization,” the actress added.



Posting a collage of her western outfits at the airport, Kangana asked, “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?”



Next, she shared a picture that featured her carrying a mint green fur coverup. “When you carry fur even in summer… you are a fashion victim,” she captioned the photograph.



Bidding adieu to the airport looks, the actress stated that she has “gone past that phase.” “Now it’s time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this,” Kangana wrote.



Recently, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Priyanka Chopra's pay-parity in Bollywood remark. Kangana claimed that she was the first actress to address the pay-parity issue in the industry. The actress even stated that she is the only female actor who gets paid equally as their male counterparts.