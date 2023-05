Kangana Ranaut is quite vocal about everything and keeps forth her views very strongly. The Emergency actress is considered very savage for her brutally honest decisions and opinions. Kangana Ranaut is quite active on the social networking sites. The actress tweets out and also shares her views on Instagram stories as well. Recently, Kangana shared a video of herself, that was shared by one of her fan handles from the time when she recalled about doing films such as Rascals and Double Dhamaal. Does Kangana feel it was wrong to do those comedy films? She has opened up on the same once again. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut hits back at Shabana Azmi for comparing The Kerala Story ban with Laal Singh Chaddha, says, 'Nobody wanted to watch that film because…’

Kangana Ranaut on doing films such as Rascals and Double Dhamaal

Kangana Ranaut has yet again grabbed headlines for her honest viewpoints. The Emergency actress shared a video of herself when she opened up on doing comedies such as starrer Rascals and starrer Double Dhamaal. Sharing the video, Kangana writes even when she knew she deserved better, she never got frustrated or cynical. She adds, "I never made any wrong decisions ever," while thanking her fans for the reminders with such videos.

Kangana Ranaut on whether Rascals and Double Dhamaal were the wrong choices

Kangana talks about how people make wrong decisions sometimes and admits that she did too. However, she says that while people may say that she took wrong decisions, she doesn't feel so. The actress shares that people would tell her that she deserves better and while she agrees she states that she had no choice back then and hence she thought not to let the opportunities go out of her hand. She recalls that with the money that she earned with those films she shot her short film and funded her education in the NY Film Academy. She could fulfil her small dream with money earned from those films and hence, she cannot call them mistakes or wrong decisions. Her video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut and her Instagram story here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency which she is directing and starring in alongside , , , Mahima Choudhary, and more. The film is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency and Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.