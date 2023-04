The IPL fever has gripped the nation. As we know, Virat Kohli is one of the most famous celebs and sport stars of India. A placard held by a fan during an IPL match has gone viral. While we see many fans putting up banners cutely asking celebs to date or marry them, this young chap asked Virat Kohli for permission to date Vamika Kohli. Many people have slammed parents of the child for doing this. Well, it is obvious that a kid who does not older than five or six years old will know the mean of dating. Quite a few netizens have slammed it. also schooled the parents saying they looked 'Ashleel' and 'Foolish' in this. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Rashami Desai: Actresses who were called Jealous of other actresses due to THIS reason

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO THIS TWEET

ये चूतियापा किसी की माँ या बाप को बड़ा अच्छा लगा होगा कि ‘हाय! हाय! कितना इंटेलिजेंट है मेरा बेटा!’ ये मानसिक रोग है यदि आप इस तरह की चीजें लिख कर ले जाते हो और बच्चे से पकड़ाते हो। पाँच साल के बच्चे को पता है कि डेटिंग क्या होती है? ये बीमारी है। अपने बच्चों के साथ-साथ स्वयं… pic.twitter.com/AvgG3hnzBr — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) April 19, 2023

VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA PROTECTIVE ABOUT VAMIKA

It is a known fact that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very protective about their daughter. They want to give her a normal childhood as possible. Time and again they have requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their baby girl. Even when she was clicked during the match of India Vs South Africa, they put out a note requesting people not to publish them all over. Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about how modernisation has seeped into the lives of India, at times with bad results.

NETIZENS SLAM PARENTS

People were quick to pinpoint that dating was not a part of Indian culture. They also highlighted the mistake of the parents here. Take a look at the tweets...

True, Kids are very impressionable and exaggerate everything in their minds. Parents unknowingly end up messing up with them with things like this — ?? (@eternal_vj) April 20, 2023

बिल्कुल सही बात। ये तो कुछ भी नहीं है, आजकल मेट्रो सेहत में रेस्टोरेंट बार (जहां दारू भी मिलती है) में लोग अपने बच्चों को लेकर जा रहे हैं। आंखों देखी बात बता रहा हूँ। मैं तो देखकर हैरान रह गया था। — Nitish Tiwary (@poetnitish) April 20, 2023

सही कहा आपने। वैसी ही मानसिकता को वो अपना लेते है और फिर वही करने लगते है । जैसे की आपने कहा था अमीर जी की शो में? । — chetan Pednekar (@iamchetanpednkr) April 20, 2023

We can see that many have agreed with Kangana Ranaut here. Somehow social media has increased the need to be seen and famous.