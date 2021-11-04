Apart being loggerheads, and , who are two powerful personalities, have always managed to grab our attention by taking a dig at each other. While the Manikarnika star created a stir, when she called KJo lag bearer of nepotism, she shared a video of 2007 Filmfare awards, where she snubbed the ADHM director as a teenager. Sharing the fan post to her insta-stories, she captioned, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad).” With the same post, she added, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this).” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu approves of Kangana Ranaut's wild and badass avatars in Dhaakad; check out her reaction

In the video, we host Karan Johar saying, "This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years." Cut to we see Kangana Ranaut winning the award and walk on the stage to get the trophy. KJo tries to get his attention and says, "Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here," before adding, "If that matters at all." After not getting any response, the filmmaker says, "Doesn't seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana."

On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in Dhaakad. Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said, "My film Dhaakad is a spy thriller where I am playing the role of an officer. Our film Dhakad is based on child trafficking and exploitation of women." Speaking on working with Kangana is one of a kind project and shooting action sequences, Ghai said, "She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence." Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai.