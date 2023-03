It is no way unknown that Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the Bollywood mafia. She leaves no chance to speak up against the Bollywood gang and their star kids. The Dhakad actress recently targeted Karan Johar when Priyanka Chopra opened up on being cornered in the industry which led her to exit and way into Hollywood. After weighing up in the Citadel actress’s case Kangana reacted to music composer AR Rahman’s old remark about the so called gang working against him. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Sushant Singh Rajput; Karan Johar alleged of cornering and playing dirty politics with these Bollywood celebrities

Oscar-winning music Composer AR Rahman once revealed the reason behind not doing more Hindi films. He stated that the Bollywood gang is working against him and spreading rumours. When the Manikarnika actress came across this statement she immediately took up to her Twitter handle taking a sly dig at nepo kids. She called out star kids for being obsessed with their talent and kill those who they see as gifted and deserving. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra hailed by Apurva Asrani for revealing the dirty truth of Bollywood; 'Glad she didn’t end up like Sushant Singh Rajput'

A post shared by a Twitter handle Cinemania went viral on the micro-blogging site and caught the attention of the Dhakad actress. The tweet featured AR Rahman’s statement from an old interview that happened in July 2020 when he was asked why he was doing more Tamil films and not many Hindi films. Responding to the same, the phenomenal singer said, he don’t say no to good movies, but thinks there is a whole gang in Bollywood working against and spreading some false rumours about him. He added, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut; Bollywood celebs who bared their hearts out to speak on dirty politics in Bollywood

To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They “ GANG UP” bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

retweeted and took a sly dig at bolly kids growing up being obsessed with talent and praise from their parents and believing the lie until a gifted person shows up who challenge them setting the bar high. In another tweet, she added, like every undeserving and immature they succumb to the situation of jealousy. They gang up, bully and harass and even kill those who as gifted. The actress further mentioned her favourite movie titled Amadeus which is based on this.

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut claimed that banned from Bollywood because of her friendship with . She also alleged that he harassed her to an extent that she had to leave India. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of her directorial movie Emergency.