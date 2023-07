Undoubtedly Kangana Ranaut is one of most fashionable divas in the country. Rarely have been instances when she has disappointed the masses with her sartorial choices. From sarees to bold looks, she has gracefully pulled off every fashion piece. Recently, at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut showed up in a bright red, pink and yellow dress. Hair tied in a sleek ponytail, the actress emoted retro vibes with her look. Well, she has now reacted to claims made by Diet Sabya about Kangana Ranaut's fashion. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer lock Ganesh Chathurthi for release; check posters in all languages

Kangana Ranaut gives it back to a social media influencer

Diet Sabya on his Instagram stories shared Kangana Ranaut's look and gave her full marks for the look. But Diet Sabya mentioned that Kangana Ranaut once claimed that she hates fashion. This triggered a response from Kangana Ranaut. Sharing the same on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut reacted saying that she never claimed that she hates fashion and rather, she is fashionable even when she goes to bed. Kangana Ranaut emphasised that she wants to promote desi good and encourage the citizens to buy Made In India products. She wrote, "I never said I hate fashion darl....I'm fashionable even when I go to bed. I just want to encourage Made In India products. We must spend there where our own earn. This is a proudly made-in-India dress and a testimony to the fact that we are as good as the best in the world."

Also Read - Emergency teaser and release date: Kangana Ranaut turns into former Indira Gandhi; questions if she was a protector or dictator

Not very long ago, Kangana Ranaut had penned a series of notes on her Insta stories talking about airport fashion looks and how she was brainwashed by 'magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers.' She bid goodbye to airport fashion look and vowed to make fashion purchases that benefit Indians.

Talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in leading roles. The actress is marking her big Bollywood debut in this film. The film released on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut upcoming projects

Kangana Ranaut is also busy with multiple projects. She will next be seen in Emergency in which she plays the role of Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in movies called Tejas and Chandramukhi 2.