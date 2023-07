Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her thoughts and has often taken a dig at Karan Johar. Once she trolled the filmmaker on his show Koffee With Karan calling him the flag bearer of nepotism. Her fight against the film mafia is never-ending. Now she has reacted to Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar’s jibe at her fluency in English. She takes her journey and the position she stands in right now as a proud moment that because of her fight, no outsider will be mocked for their English anymore. Also Read - An old video of Jaya Bachchan resurfaces on web; netizens feel she looks and sounds like Kangana Ranaut [WATCH]

The Manikaranika actress shared an old clip of Koffee With Karan on her official Instagram handle and reacted to the dig taken at her. The clip happens to be of the third season of the celebrity talk show which was graced by Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Karan Johar who hosted the chat show questioned Sonam in a rapid-fire round, "If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently." The actress hesitated at first to tell an honest answer but later tweaked it by praising Kangana's fashion sense before giving an actual answer.

Reacting to it Kangana shared the video on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever." In another story, she wrote, "Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never…"

Watch Sonam's response to Karan and how Kangana reacted to it

The second half of the video shows her interview with Anupama Chopra where she was questioned about the same incident and if she feels hurt. Kangana exclaims she does feel hurt as she is just 24 and doing her own things. People criticize her and focus on her mistakes rather than talking about her achievements. The actress further added that she is trying to groom herself and improve her language skills.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas scheduled to release on October 20, 2023. She is gearing up for her directorial film Emergency based on the 1975 Emergency announced by Indira Gandhi. She will portray the role of the former Prime Minister in the film that is scheduled to release on 24th November 2023.